NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Warwick High School is dismissing at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 13 due to a malfunction in the heating system.

Repairs are underway and are expected to be completed in the afternoon.

However, the school says the well-being and comfort of students and staff is a top priority.

