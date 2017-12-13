Vans Warped Tour to hit Virginia Beach during last year of music festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Vans Warped Tour will be in its last year in 2018 and the festival will be making a local stop.

On July 12 the tour will be in Virginia Beach!

In November tour organizers said 2018 would be the last year of the festival’s cross-country run.

Although the Warped Tour has earned its reputation as the premier rock festival, throughout the years it has come to include a wide variety of musical genres including metal, hip hop, punk, and pop.

Tickets will go on sale June 1, 2018.

Here’s a full list of tour dates:

06/16 – Seattle, Wa – CenturyLink Field

06/17 – Salem, OR – Oregon State Fairgrounds

06/21 – Albuquerque, NM – Balloon Fiesta Park

06/22 – Phoenix, AZ – Fear Farm Festival Grounds

06/23 – Las Vegas, NV – Hard Rock Hotel And Casino

06/24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah State Fair

06/25 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

06/27 – Nashville, TN. – Tennessee State Fair

06/28 – Metairie, LA – Shrine On Airline

06/29 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

06/30 – Orlando, FL – Tinker Field

07/01 – St. Petersburg, FL – Vinoy Waterfront Park

07/02 – West Palm Beach, FL – Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre

07/04 – Wilmington, NC – Legion Stadium

07/06 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

07/07 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

07/08 – Wantagh, NY – Nikon Theater at Jones Beach

07/09 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

07/10 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion At Montage Mountain

07/11 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

07/12 – Mansfield, MA – XFINITY Center

07/13 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lakes Amphitheater

07/14 – Burgettstown, PA – KeyBank Pavilion

07/15 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

07/16 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

07/18 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

07/19 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

07/20 – Noblesville, IN – Klipsch Music Center

07/21 – Auburn Hills, MI – The Palace Of Auburn Hills

07/22 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

07/23 – Shakopee, MN – Canterbury Park

07/24 – Milwaukee, WI – Marcus Amphitheater

07/26 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

07/27 – Bonner Springs, KS – Providence Amphitheater

07/27 – Toluca, MX – Foro Pegaso (Warped Tour MX)

07/28 – Dallas, TX – Gexa Energy Pavilion

07/29 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

07/30 – Houston, TX – NRG Park

08/01 – Las Cruces, NM – New Mexico State Intramural Field

08/04 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

08/05 – San Diego, CA – Qualcomm Stadium

08/06 – Pomona, CA – Pomona Fairplex