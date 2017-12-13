Vans Warped Tour to hit Virginia Beach during last year of music festival

Photo Gallery
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Vans Warped Tour will be in its last year in 2018 and the festival will be making a local stop.
On July 12 the tour will be in Virginia Beach!
In November tour organizers said 2018 would be the last year of the festival’s cross-country run.
Although the Warped Tour has earned its reputation as the premier rock festival, throughout the years it has come to include a wide variety of musical genres including metal, hip hop, punk, and pop.
Tickets will go on sale June 1, 2018.
Here’s a full list of tour dates:
06/16 – Seattle, Wa – CenturyLink Field
06/17 – Salem, OR – Oregon State Fairgrounds
06/21 – Albuquerque, NM – Balloon Fiesta Park
06/22 – Phoenix, AZ – Fear Farm Festival Grounds
06/23 – Las Vegas, NV – Hard Rock Hotel And Casino
06/24 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah State Fair
06/25 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
06/27 – Nashville, TN. – Tennessee State Fair
06/28 – Metairie, LA – Shrine On Airline
06/29 – Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre
06/30 – Orlando, FL – Tinker Field
07/01 – St. Petersburg, FL – Vinoy Waterfront Park
07/02 – West Palm Beach, FL – Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre
07/04 – Wilmington, NC – Legion Stadium
07/06 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
07/07 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion
07/08 – Wantagh, NY – Nikon Theater at Jones Beach
07/09 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
07/10 – Scranton, PA – The Pavilion At Montage Mountain
07/11 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
07/12 – Mansfield, MA – XFINITY Center
07/13 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lakes Amphitheater
07/14 – Burgettstown, PA – KeyBank Pavilion
07/15 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
07/16 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
07/18 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
07/19 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
07/20 – Noblesville, IN – Klipsch Music Center
07/21 – Auburn Hills, MI – The Palace Of Auburn Hills
07/22 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
07/23 – Shakopee, MN – Canterbury Park
07/24 – Milwaukee, WI – Marcus Amphitheater
07/26 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
07/27 – Bonner Springs, KS – Providence Amphitheater
07/27 – Toluca, MX – Foro Pegaso (Warped Tour MX)
07/28 – Dallas, TX – Gexa Energy Pavilion
07/29 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
07/30 – Houston, TX – NRG Park
08/01 – Las Cruces, NM – New Mexico State Intramural Field
08/04 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
08/05 – San Diego, CA – Qualcomm Stadium
08/06 – Pomona, CA – Pomona Fairplex