Tesla donates City of Norfolk up to 100 electric vehicle charging stations

NORFOLK, Va. – Tesla has agreed to donate up to 100 electric vehicle charging stations to the city of Norfolk. City council voted Tuesday night to accept the donation, valued at $55,000 total.

Each charging station is valued at $550 each and will charge other electric vehicles, too, and not just Tesla. According to the city council agenda, the requests for charging stations are rapidly increasing. Accepting the donation and installation of the charging stations will brand Norfolk as a progressive city and a vibrant destination for drivers of electric vehicles.

The city will pay for the electricity with an average cost of $1.50 per charge. The charging stations will be placed in city-owned parking garages and available for the public.

Currently, there are Tesla superchargers off Military Highway in the Janaf Shopping Center. These are different than the Level 2 chargers the city will be receiving.

The first charging stations will be at the following garages: