Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith to replace Al Franken in the Senate

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – DECEMBER 13: Minnesota Lt. Governor Tina Smith fields questions after being named the replacement to Sen. Al Franken by Governor Mark Dayton on December 13, 2017 at the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, Minnesota. Franken resigned last week after multiple allegations of sexual harassment. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith has been selected to replace Al Franken in the Senate.

Gov. Mark Dayton announced Wednesday morning that Smith has been appointed to the position.

“Though I never anticipated this moment,” Smith said, “I am resolved to do everything I can to move Minnesota forward, and I will be a fierce advocate in the United States Senate for the economic opportunity and fairness.”

“This is a difficult moment for us. But even now, I am filled with optimism for Minnesota,” she added.

The announcement comes following Franken’s December 7 decision to resign from office over allegations that he touched women inappropriately.

