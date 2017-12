Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Priority Automotive has teamed up with local animal shelters to find homes for shelter pets in time for the holidays. Priority will pay for HALF OF THE ADOPTION FEES for puppies, dogs, kittens, cats and other small animals when adopted from the three participating shelter locations -Virginia Beach SPCA, Norfolk SPCA and Chesapeake Animal Services.

Learn more at www.priorityauto.com.