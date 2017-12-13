× First Warning Forecast: Cold Now But Gradually Warming

A huge drop in temperatures today with highs only making it into the mid to high 30s, a few spots breaking into the lower 40s. We are still pretty breezy outside with the wind coming from the west at 10-20 mph gusting occasionally to 30 mph. With the cold air and wind mixed together some spots are feeling more like the 20s this afternoon. We’ve had lots of sunshine though throughout the day but clouds will start to build in overnight. There is also a slight 10% chance of a few showers and snow flakes as we head into late tonight.

Tomorrow we start off chilly once again but warm up much more compared to today. We start off in the 20s and 30s in the morning then warm into the 50s by the afternoon. Rain chances sit at 5% and we will see a mostly sunny sky throughout the day.

Friday we will dip back into the 40s for a high and see a 20% chance of rain with an overcast sky.

The weekend not looking to bad. Saturday we reach a high of 49 with a 5% chance of rain and Sunday will be warmer with a high of 58 and a 20% chance of rain.

