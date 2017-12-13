× First Warning Forecast: A taste of winter

We are in for a cold one today! Grab the hats, scarves and mittens. You’re going to need them! Temperatures this morning are in the 20s, but once we factor in that gusty westerly wind, many of us are feeling like the teens! Brrr! Highs today in the 30s, which is 15-20 degrees below normal. Winds out of the west at 15-25 mph, with higher gusts. We will have to watch out for any wind restrictions this morning, especially on the CBBT. It will be dry though, with sunshine as high pressure builds in.

We are tracking a clipper system that could bring a few flurries late tonight. Best chance will be on the Eastern Shore. Lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

Definitely not as cold on Thursday. Highs will warm into the upper 40s to low 50s, under partly cloudy skies. A cloudy day on tap to end the work week. Temperatures will dip into the 40s. We are tracking another clipper system that will move in. There is not a lot of moisture associated with it, so precipitation chances will be slim. The best chance to see any rain/snow showers will be on the Eastern Shore and peninsulas.

High pressure will build back in for the weekend, and temperatures will begin to climb to temperatures that are closer to normal for this time of year. Highs on Saturday in the upper 40s, under mostly sunny skies. Sunday is looking dry, but we’re tracking another system that will bring rain chances late Sunday into Monday.

Temperatures on Monday could reach the 60 degree mark! Talk about some temperature swings!

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.