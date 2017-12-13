Christmas Town is in full swing at Busch Gardens on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Va - Christmas Town is in full swing at Busch Gardens Williamsburg, featuring 8.3 million lights, a brand new spacious Santa’s Workshop, a new a cappella musical show Gift of Harmony, more shows, rides and culinary offers than you can imagine.

Busch Gardens Christmas Town is open from 2-10 p.m. on select days through Jan. 1, 2018. Single day tickets start at just $25. Upgrade to a Fun Card for unlimited visits for only $49. For a complete schedule and ticket information, visit www.christmastown.com/va.

Busch Gardens Christmas Town

www.christmastown.com/va