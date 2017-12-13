All charges dropped against Norfolk Facebook Live triple shooting suspect

NORFOLK, Va. – All charges have been withdrawn against a man who was charged in connection with a triple shooting captured on Facebook Live.

On Wednesday police said the charges were withdrawn because there was not enough evidence to move forward.

Tony Angelo Roundtree’s previous charges stemmed from a shooting that happened in December, 2016. Three men were found in a vehicle with gunshot wounds and a graphic Facebook Live video was captured.

The three men were listening to music when the phone taking the live stream drops and about 30 gunshots could be heard in the background.

Roundtree was originally taken into custody after officers saw a man matching the suspect description leave a home in Green Ash Court in Suffolk.

RELATED:

Facebook Live triple shooting suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Suffolk

Friend of Facebook Live shooting victims: “It’s tough to watch, very tough to watch”

Three critically injured after Norfolk shooting captured on Facebook Live