Teen injured in Ocean View shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – A 17-year-old was injured after a shooting in Ocean View Tuesday night.

Dispatchers received a call for assistance to a residence in the 600 block of Dudley Avenue around 7:05 p.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found the teen suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and is expected to recover.

This is the third Norfolk shooting within 24 hours.

Detectives have not released a motive or suspect information at this time.

There is no further information.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Related:

Norfolk Police investigating fatal shooting at Northampton Boulevard and N. Military Highway

Police investigating fatal shooting in Ballentine Place section of Norfolk