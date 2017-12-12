Suffolk Sheriff’s Office gives back to community with ‘Operation Helping Hands’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Sheriff's Office in Suffolk gave back this holiday season with their event called 'Operation Helping Hands.'

They lent a helping hand to families across the city by donating toys from the drive.

The toy drive was held at the Walmart on College Drive. Many generous people stopped by to fill the Sheriff's car with new toys.

One high school student who partnered with the office said "It'll help them by showing them that people actually care about them because a lot of negativity is out there in the world and just giving a positive message of your love and you're cared about I think it'll really encourage them to do their best."

The donations will be given to kids at Elephant's Fork and Booker T. Washington elementary schools.