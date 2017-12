× Shooting reported on Harrell Avenue in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police are responding to reports of a shooting in the 2800 block of Harrell Avenue.

Calls reporting the incident came in at 2:05 p.m., police tweeted.

Police on scene in the 2800 block of Harrell Ave investigating a gunshot disturbance. The call came in around 2:05 p.m. Expect police presence in the area. More details to follow. — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) December 12, 2017

No further information is known at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates.