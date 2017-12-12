People Taking Action: Chesapeake woman turns hobby into community project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - News 3 surprised Peggy Cobb at her Deep Creek home when we showed up at the door.

"Hi, I’m Beverly from News 3!"

"I know, I watch you," Peggy responded.

"You do? Do you know why we’re here?" Kidd asked.

"No."

"Can we come inside?" Kidd asked.

Once inside, Chesapeake resident Peggy couldn’t wait tell us about her big project: crocheting more than 100 blankets for veterans at the Hampton Veterans Affairs.

“I just feel like we ought to give back to them for what they have done for our country," Peggy explained. "My parents always told us to try and give back, and that’s what we did.”

We heard some noise in the other room and found several of Peggy's "elves" were working away.

Peggy and her helpers also make handwritten cards for the veterans, 600 of them!

“For what they give us we need to do something for them to let them know that they are not forgotten.”

And this is not Peggy’s first time knitting for those in need.

“A couple of years ago we decided with her help, we did 50 some scarves and took [them] to the Union Mission.”

When Peggy’s husband, an Air Force veteran, passed away a few years ago, her friend and neighbor Kathy Villanueva taught her to crochet.

“I was guiding her and helping her so I’d start her a little granny square," Villanueva said.

”Did crocheting help get you through that time?" Kidd asked.

"Yes it did. Because sitting here with just my four-legged child, not just sitting there because Tom wouldn’t want me doing that," Peggy said.

And her husband would be happy to know she has friends and neighbors close by helping her out.

“Can you believe that she has organized all of this?" Kidd asked Peggy's neighbor, Heidi.

"Actually I can because I know her heart. She’s like a mom to me; my family’s not here," Heidi said.

Heidi is one of many military spouses who live in this Deep Creek neighborhood and is happy to help Peggy deliver those warm, colorful blankets that are made with love.

And then we presented her with a People Taking Action Award as well as a $300 Gift card from our community partner, Southern Bank.

“I think this a good start on my next project," Peggy said.

And News 3 can’t wait to see what good deed Peggy comes up with next! Stay tuned!