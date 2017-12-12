New Chesapeake Dunkin’ Donuts to open December 15

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – On December 15, there will be another place for you to grab coffee and doughnuts!

A new Dunkin’ Donuts is opening at 1444 Mt Pleasant Road near the intersection of Centerville Turnpike.

The new store will have a contemporary design, indoor and outdoor seating, free WiFi and a drive-thru lane.

The store is the 28th owned by Gregory Nigro, who has locations across North Carolina and Virginia.

“We are excited to bring this gleaming new store to the fast-growing Mount Pleasant Road Marketplace, and we can’t to celebrate with the local community,” Nigro said.

The new store will be open daily from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., with a complete menu featuring Dunkin’ Donuts’ coffee and espresso drinks, as well as donuts, bakery goods, sandwiches and more.

To learn more about Dunkin’ Donuts, visit DunkinDonuts.com.