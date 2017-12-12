James Madison head football coach Mike Houston signs 10-year contract extension

HARRISONBURG, Va. (JMUsports.com)– James Madison Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne announced Tuesday that the university has agreed to a 10-year contract extension for Football Head Coach Mike Houston, an agreement that keeps Houston under contract with the Dukes through the 2027 season.

“James Madison is a special place. Amanda, our boys and I want to be here and consider this home,” Houston said. “JMU approached me in in the second half of the regular season to discuss an extended contract. During negotiations, there was significant interest from multiple FBS programs. Throughout the process, JMU was proactive in wanting to make a long-term commitment while ensuring that our staff could remain intact. I’ve turned down opportunities at the FBS level, and I did it because I believe in James Madison University. I believe in the leadership of Jeff Bourne, Senior Vice President Charlie King and President Jonathan Alger. I believe in their vision for our university and our athletics programs. I also believe in our student-athletes, everyone in athletics who supports us and the passionate fan base that cheers for us. I am committed to ensuring that the JMU football program is one that is a reflection of our outstanding institution. I’m committed to staying here because JMU is different.”

“Mike Houston has proven to be the perfect fit as football coach at James Madison University, and we are thrilled that the Houston family has found JMU to be its perfect home,” Bourne said. “While Mike’s accomplishments on the field speak loudly, his most valuable role is guiding the student-athletes in our program, teaching them about leadership and about life, helping them to succeed in the classroom and building a culture of genuine care and compassion for each other. We look forward to many more victories on and off the field with Mike Houston at James Madison.”

With JMU’s 31-28 victory over Weber State in the 2017 NCAA Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoffs, Houston upped his two-year record at James Madison to 27-1.

Houston’s accomplishments at James Madison include: