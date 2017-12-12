Feel the holiday cheer at Busch Gardens’ Christmas Town!

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Busch Gardens Williamsburg is ready to get you in the holiday spirit!

Christmas Town has over eight million lights illuminating the park, making it the biggest holiday light display in North America!

Guests can enjoy six shows, buy seasonal food and gifts and take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

New this year, the ‘Cookies & Cocoa’ shop in Germany and the a cappella group, Gift of Harmony.

Several rides will be open during Christmas Town including two roller coasters, Verbolten and Tempesto. Click here for the full list of rides.

Tickets start at $25 for single day passes and $49 for unlimited access passes.

The park is open every day from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. from now until January 2nd.