HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Dr. Jeff Werber shares his top tips on how to keep our pets happy and healthy in the wintry weather. He talks about pet toys, food, tips on travelling with your pet and even how to ease pet noise anxiety.
Coping with noise and other pet anxiety triggers in the winter on Coast Live
-
Keep your pets safe from these holiday dangers
-
How your pet’s illness could put your mental health at risk
-
Facts and fiction about low-allergen pets on Coast Live
-
Keep your pets safe from these four holiday season hazards
-
Some surprising things around the house that are dangerous for pets on Coast Live
-
-
Man fighting to keep ’emotional support’ squirrel at condo
-
Tips for eating health during a busy time of year on Coast Live
-
Trespasser cuts off hair from horse’s tail in Chesapeake
-
We learn how to do the holiday our way on Coast Live
-
Morning Rounds: Human sickness linked to pets
-
-
‘He was just bait’: Family furious after dog mauled to death at PetSmart
-
New Pennsylvania law makes leaving pets in extreme weather a felony
-
Want to live longer? Get a dog