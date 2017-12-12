HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Lifestyle expert, Tara Kraft offers insights on the season’s top trends and picking the perfect luxury gift. She says forget “fast fashion” and invest in fewer, finer items for that special someone on your list.
A lifestyle expert talks about what women really want this holiday season on Coast Live
-
Toy trends and some of the must-have gifts this holiday season on Coast Live
-
We learn how to do the holiday our way on Coast Live
-
We find out about a new color-adjusting foundation on Coast Live
-
Holiday gift ideas and shopping advice to ease the stress of gift giving on Coast Live
-
More hot toys for the holiday season on Coast Live
-
-
Kicking it in the kitchen with shrimp, scallops and grits on Coast Live
-
Author of The Cheap Chica’s Guide to Style has tips for avoiding lackluster last minute gifts on Coast Live
-
Tips for headache-free shopping on Coast Live
-
How to tackle yellow stained teeth in minutes on Coast Live
-
A new way to tackle eye bags & wrinkles on Coast Live
-
-
Fall beauty tips on Coast Live
-
Kicking in the kitchen shrimp linguine on Coast Live
-
Malpractice, wet floors and a car crash on the latest Case by Case on Coast Live