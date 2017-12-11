× Woman shot in the back while walking in Newport News

Newport News, Va. – Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the back. They said on December 10, 2017 at 8:30 pm they were dispatched to Riverside Hospital.

The victim, a 20-year-old Newport News woman, said that she and her boyfriend were walking in the 1000 block of 36th Street and heard several gunshots.

They told police as they ran she felt she was struck by the gunfire in her back. Her boyfriend flagged down a relative who transported her to the hospital for treatment.

The wound was non-life threatening.

No suspect information is available and police said the investigation is ongoing.