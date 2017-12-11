Williamsburg Police investigate convenience store robbery

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Police in Williamsburg are investigating a robbery that happened at a Speedway convenience store in the city.

Police say that a black man, with a height of 5’8 to 5’10 and wearing a blue hoodie, entered and robbed the store in the 300 block of Richmond Road around 7 p.m. on December 9.

When the man entered the store, he pulled out a hand gun and demanded money from the Speedway clerk, before fleeing the scene.

There were no injuries during this crime. The amount of money stolen from the Speedway was not released.

Police ask that if the public has any information on this incident or any other crime in the Williamsburg area, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or the Williamsburg Police Department at 757-220-2331.