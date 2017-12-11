Virginia Beach Fire Department continuing fooddrive during holiday season

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Fire Department is continuing its “Extinguish Hunger” foodbank campaign during the holiday season.

The fooddrive initially launched during the wake of Hurricane Mathews in September 2016, as a partnership between VBFD and the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

“The campaign proved to be so successful that VBFD and the Foodbank have continued this partnership,” said VBFD in a press release. VBFD served as a temporary drop-off site for food donations during the Hurricane.

Citizens will be able to drop-off food donations at any Virginia Beach Fire Station. A box will be positioned for non-perishable food donations at Virginia Beach Fire Stations. VBFD will transport that food to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore for distribution to families, said the department.

Criteria for food donations: