Smartmouth Brewery opens second location in Virginia Beach this December

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Smartmouth Brewing Company announced that it will open its second location in Virginia Beach this coming weekend.

The Virginia Beach Economic Development group said that the new 9,457-square-foot location will be located at 313 32nd street, and that the brewery will have a grand opening at noon on Saturday, December 16.

The grand opening will feature food from Capt’n Crabby, 4 Spices, Pino’s Meatballs and Baker’s Crust. The event will also have live music from Dustin Furlow and Cole Stevens and the Delta Daggers.

Smartmouth’s new Pilot House location will serve the same beers – Alter Ego, Murphy’s Law Amber Ale Rule G IPA, as well as new limited release beers.

“Pilot House is a tribute to the local waterfront and aviation community as well as the location’s core function of producing experimental and creative beers,” said Porter Hardy, president. “A pilot batch is the term used to describe the trial brew of a new beer in the brewhouse.”

The location was formerly a U.S. Post Office building, which they renovated to include a small-batch 10-barrel brewery system, highly flexible private event space and an 8,000-square-foot tasting room with a back deck.

Smartmouth says that currently the brewery produces 4,400 barrels of craft beer each year in its Norfolk location. But the company expects that with the addition of its Pilot House location in Virginia Beach, it will brew an additional 600 to 800 barrels a year.

The Virginia Beach Development Authority previously awarded an Economic Development Investment Program grant in the amount of $20,000 based on the capital investment in the city.

“The Virginia Beach craft beer community is growing significantly,” said Michelle Chapleau, business development coordinator. “It is a collaborative community, and it not only attracts visitors to the city but also is a strong point of pride for locals.”

Porter Hardy IV opened Smartmouth Brewing Company in 2012 after years of home-brew experimentation to create one of the Southeast’s most promising startup craft breweries, said the Virginia Beach Economic Development group.

List of Breweries in Virginia Beach:

Back Bay Brewing Co., Back Bay’s Farmhouse Brewery, Commonwealth Brewing Company, Deadline Brewing, Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant, Green Flash Brewing Company, Home Republic Brewpub, Pleasure House Brewing, Reaver Beach Brewing Company, Smartmouth Brewing Pilot House, Wasserhund Brewing Company and Young Veterans Brewery Company.