Sentara Princess Anne hosts 1st memorial service for families of babies who passed

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Sentara Princess Anne Hospital is honoring babies who have passed in 2017 and earlier.

The hospital held its first annual Bereaved Parents Memorial Tree Service, Monday night.

More than two dozen families of babies born stillborn or those who died shortly after birth were invited to attend the service.

The event includes the reading of the names of those who have passed and an ornament exchange.

Hospital Bereavement Coordinator Lue Ann Arizona also spoke during the service.