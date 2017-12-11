Portsmouth residents to receive free admission to “Winter Wonderland: The Coleman Collection”

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth residents will receive free admission to the Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center’s “Winter Wonderland: The Coleman Collection” exhibit on December 17 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

According to the Center, the origins of “Winter Wonderland” date more than 50 years ago when Coleman Garden Nursery was operated by Junie and Millie Lancaster, who began collecting animatronics after visiting the Disney Small World exhibit at the New York World’s Fair in 1964.

The first figure that went on display in the garden nursery window that year was Sleeping Santa. The City of Portsmouth Museums acquired the collection, which is now in its 14th year of sharing this holiday tradition, when the nursery closed in 2004.

Residents must bring a valid I.D. showing proof of residency.

“Winter Wonderland” opened on November 24 and will run until December 31. Guests may visit the exhibit Tuesday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The exhibit is closed on Mondays and Christmas Day.

The Center is located at 420 High Street in Portsmouth.

For more information, call (757) 393-8543 or visit www.portsmouthartcenter.com.