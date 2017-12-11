Police in Suffolk investigate convenience store robbery

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police are looking for a man who is suspected of robbing a convenience store in November.

Officials say that the man entered the Miller Mart located in the 2800 block of Pruden Blvd. on November 4, with a gun, in an attempt to rob the store.

After unsuccessfully doing so, the man fled the scene by foot.

Police described the suspect as a heavy-set white man, with strawberry blonde reddish hair, freckles and facial hair.

No injuries were reported in this crime.

Suffolk Police ask that anyone with information is to please contact them or the Suffolk Crime Line.