One dead in Monday morning shooting at Newport News apartment complex

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – One man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex in Newport News on Monday morning.

Newport News Police say they received a call at 8:37 a.m. about a fight in the 800 block of Forrest Drive.

As officers were responding to the scene, the call was upgraded to a shooting.

The victim was found deceased inside of a home.

The investigation into the shooting is underway at this time. No further information is available.

Anyone with any information that may help police with the investigation is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.