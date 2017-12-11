Live now: NYC authorities responding to reports of explosion in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY – Emergency crews are responding to reports of an explosion at Port Authority in New York City.
The New York City Office of Emergency Management tweeted about the situation at 7:31 a.m. Monday morning.
The New York City Police Department also confirmed they were responding to reports of an explosion in the area.
NYPD says one man is in custody and is injured. No other injuries aside from the suspect have been reported.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has been briefed on the situation. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted that he is at the scene and has also been briefed by law enforcement.
Port Authority reports that the Port Authority Bus Terminal is open but the entrance to the subway at the Port Authority Bus terminal on Eight Avenue is closed. The A, C and E lines of the subway are being evacuated. Subways are bypassing both Port Authority and Times Square stations.
