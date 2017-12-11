Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Norfolk in 2018

NORFOLK, Va. – The Harlem Globetrotters will visit Norfolk in February, and will play at the Ted Constant Center on Old Dominion University’s campus.

The Globetrotters will take on there arch rival the Washington Generals as part of the teams 2018 “Amazing Feats of Basketball World Tour” on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

In a press release, the team said that its upcoming performance will showcase the high-flying, fun, and memory-making moments that the Globetrotters are known for. The dribbling, the dunking and the shooting. The team also led all of basketball in 4-point shots in 2017.

Notable players that will wear the Globetrotter uniform this up-coming year are players like Big Easy Lofton, Hi-Lite Bruton, Ant Atkinson, and Hammer Harrison, as well as fan favorites Firefly Fisher, Bull Bullard, Thunder Law and Cheese Chisholm.

The Globetrotters’ said it will also have four female stars – the largest female roster in team history – including TNT Lister, Ace Jackson, Hoops Green, and Torch George.

The Globetrotters hope this event allows fans an exclusive opportunity to interact with the team’s stars on the court, shoot hoops, learn tricks and pose for pictures.

After the game, team stars will be on hand for additional autograph and photo opportunities, said the Globetrotters.

Ticket prices start at $26.50 and are now available at harlemglobetrotters.com, YnotTix.com, the Ted Constant Center at Old Dominion University box office, or by phone at 877-Ynot-Tix.

Information on group and scout tickets can also be found at harlemglobetrotters.com.