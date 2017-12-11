Hanukkah begins Tuesday

Jewish people will start their festivities Tuesday as Hanukkah begins.

The eight-day Jewish celebration is known as Hanukkah or Chanukah.

History.com said Hanukkah honors “the rededication during the second century B.C. of the Second Temple in Jerusalem.”

One Hanukkah tradition is the lighting of the Hanukkiah which has nine candles. The middle candle is known as a “helper” candle to light the others as the days progress.

The holiday is also widely known as The Festival of Lights.

Jews will also enjoy traditional foods, exchange gifts and play games over the eight days.

