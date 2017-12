COURTLAND, Va. – The Courtland Volunteer Fire Department responded to a bus fire at Plank Road and Big Woods Road.

It happened Monday around 12 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they saw the passenger charter bus with heavy fire coming from the back half of the bus.

The fire department says it would possibly from a crash and all occupants are off the bus. One person was taken to the hospital.

The fire was declared under control around 12:25 p.m.