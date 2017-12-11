Crash involving school bus, motorcycle shuts down Lynnhaven Parkway at Rosemont Road

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A crash involving a Virginia Beach school bus and a motorcycle has shut down Lynnhaven Parkway near Rosemont Road.

Police dispatchers received a call reporting the crash at 6:22 a.m.

Virginia Beach Public Schools says the bus was headed to Renaissance Academy when the crash occurred. No students were on board at the time of the crash.

News 3 has a crew at the scene working to gather more information.

Get updates on-the-go with our News 3 mobile app.