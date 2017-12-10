Police looking for man that stole TV from York County Walmart

YORK COUNTY, Va. – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who stole a TV from the Tabb Walmart in York County.

Police say the man entered the Walmart at around 11 p.m. on November 11, and left through the front door of the store with a TV without paying.

The man was seen leaving the Walmart in a white Ford Explorer.

Police ask that if you’re able to identify this subject or you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office at 757-890-4999 or Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.