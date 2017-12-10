Oscar Smith’s rally attempt falls short, loses Class 6 state title game to Westfield 28-21

HAMPTON, Va. – For the third straight year, Westfield claims state supremacy after holding on to beat Oscar Smith 28-21 in the VHSL Class 6 state championship.

The Tigers jumped out to a 7-0 lead, but the Bulldogs would score the next 20 points to take a two-score lead.

Oscar Smith would get a chance to tie the game late in the fourth quarter when Cam’Ron Kelly intercepted Westfield, but another goal-line stand by Westfield clinched another state title, similar to last year’s finish.

Westfield quarterback Noah Kim threw three touchdown passes, including an 88-yard go-ahead, and eventual game-winning touchdown in the third quarter.

Kelly scored two touchdowns for the Tigers.