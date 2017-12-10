Dollar Tree co-founder and local philanthropist Macon Brock dies

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Dollar-Tree co-founder and philanthropist, Macon Brock, died Sunday. He was 75-years-old.

Macon was the CEO of Dollar Tree for ten years from 1993 to 2003, and was chairman of the board since 2001.

Along with being a business man, Macon was also a well known community member in Hampton Roads.

Macon served on the boards for both Sentra Healthcare and the Chrysler Museum of Art . He was also an honorary trustee for the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center, and as well, director of the Hampton Roads Community Foundation.

He is also responsible for helping to create both the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Brock Environmental Center, and the Brock Commons Amphitheater at Old Dominion University.

“We are deeply saddened to inform you of the loss of longtime Virginia Wesleyan friend and benefactor Macon Brock. Macon, Joan, and the Brock/Perry family have been dear friends to the University since its founding in 1961,” said Virginia Wesleyn University President Scott Miller via his Facebook page.

Brock was also a benefactor of the university, where his wife Joan Brock serves on the board of trustees. Macon Brock himself served as a member of the Board of Trustees at Randolph Macon College.

“Macon and Joan Brock have been generous friends of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation for years and close personal friends of mine, CBF staff, and trustees. The Brocks’ dedication to the Bay led them to make a leadership gift to help us build the award-winning Brock Environmental Center, an inspiration to all who visit it. Macon will be missed, but never forgotten. He was a towering influence on all who knew and loved him. Our hearts go out to Joan and his children and extended family,” said the Chesapeake Bay Foundaiton President William C. Baker.

Harry Lester, Chairmen of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Board of Trustees, also shared his condolences in regards to the passing of Macon.

“Macon and Joan made the Brock Center happen for all the right reasons. CBF will ever be indebted to them. Macon was an all-star regarding the environment,” said Lester.