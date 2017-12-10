Annual motorcycle ride in Virginia Beach helps kids in need

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A group of local motorcycle riders in Virginia Beach helped raise money by holding its 17th Annual “Ride for Children” event, helping to raise money for kids with special needs.

The Ladies of Harley held the event from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday, whiched raised money for the Lake Taylor’s pediatric unit. The money will help fund-much needed medical equipment, supplies and special programs.

The ride started at Southside Harley-Davidson, and ended at Lake Taylor Transitional Care Hospital after riding along Virginia Beach Blvd.

Both Blue Knights VA V and Southside Harley-Davidson helped sponsor the event that was run by the Ladies of Harley organization.

There were up to 100 riders that participated in the Tidewater Harley Owners Group.