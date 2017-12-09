Woman, 5-year-old boy die in Sussex County crash

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. – Two people have died following a two vehicle crash on Route 460.

The crash happened Friday night around 11:17 p.m. on General Mahone Highway, west of Cabin Point Road.

A 2012 Honda Civic was traveling westbound on Route 460 when the driver lost control, running off of the roadway and hitting a guardrail. The crash caused the vehicle to spin out into the eastbound lanes and into the path of a tractor trailer.

The driver of the Honda, 27-year-old Hannah Elizabeth Feinberg of Chesapeake and a 5-year-old boy died at the scene of the crash.

Feinberg was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.