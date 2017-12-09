× Saturday’s First Warning Forecast: Periods of rain, snow and sleet

**Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Accomack County on the Eastern Shore until Noon.

**Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Middlesex County until 4 PM.

Happy Saturday!

A wet and cold start this morning. Some of us are seeing some snow mixing in as well as freezing rain. Especially in our northern and western communities. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Accomack County on the Eastern Shore and Middlesex County. Freezing rain is possible. Watch out for dangerous road conditions. The advisory in in effect until noon for Accomack and 4 PM for Middlesex. Expect periods of rain today as disturbances move along the stalled front to our south. A wintry mix is still possible for our northern and western communities, especially this morning. Temperatures will be well-below normal with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. We could see a little bit of sleet or snow sneak into Southside and Carolina later this evening as temperatures cool. It will be a little breezy today, with winds out of the north 10-15 mph, with gusts up to 25. If you need to travel west or north today, there is a good chance you will be driving into deteriorating weather conditions, especially in Maryland and towards Richmond.

Skies will clear tonight as high pressure builds in. It will be a cold one with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. The drop in temperatures could cause some issues on the roads overnight and early Sunday morning. Watch out for slick road conditions.

The weather will improve on Sunday. We’ll see plenty of sunshine, but that sunshine will be decieving. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s with a brisk wind out of the west. This wind will make temperatures feel like the teens in some communities. BRRR!

Drier conditions will prevail next week, but we could see some of the coldest air we’ve seen so far this season. We may not even make it out of the 30s on Wednesday!

Today: Cold and wet. Expect periods of rain today, with sleet and snow in the mix. Little accumulation is expected. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Breezy. Winds: N 10-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Clearing skies and plummeting temperatures. Lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Watch out for slick spots on the road. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny and cold. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Breezy. Winds: W 10-15, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.