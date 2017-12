FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. – Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a critically missing child.

Officials are searching for 11-year-old Maria Isabel Zamora, who was last seen around 7 p.m. Thursday in the 7700 block of Durer Court in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Maria is approximately 4’7″ tall and weighs about 105 pounds.

If you know where she might be, contact Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131.