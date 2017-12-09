New Chesapeake business to feature edible cookie dough

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A new Chesapeake business will feature edible cookie dough on their menu.

Carolina Cupcakery and The Skinny Dip Frozen Yogurt are partnering to bring the business to Greenbrier Mall.

The cookie dough is in addition to frozen yogurt and gourmet cupcakes. Guests will be able to add a scoop of cookie dough to their frozen yogurt, or frozen yogurt toppings to their cookie dough. The possibilities are endless!

The cookie dough is made with wheat and contains no eggs, making it perfectly safe to eat raw or can be taken home and baked.

The six flavors of edible cookie dough will be served: sugar cookie, PB bliss, chocolate chip, fluffernutter, snickerdoodle and brownie batter. It can be served like ice cream into bowls, on sugar cones or on cupcakes.

The Greenbrier Mall location is open 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. daily, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Sundays on the second floor next to the Victoria’s Secret.