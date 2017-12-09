× First Warning Forecast: Falling temperatures could result in icy roads

The storm that brought us all the rain and some snow will continue to push off the coast tonight. Winds have shifted to the northwest bringing in much colder air. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to low 30s by Sunday morning. We will need to watch out for black ice, since some of the wet surfaces could freeze up overnight.

Sunday will be a cold and blustery day. It will be a bit breezy with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s, with more sunshine as the day progresses. Temperatures will drop into the 20s and 30s overnight.

Temperatures will begin to trend closer to normal on Monday and Tuesday. Expect highs in the low 50s under partly cloudy skies. Much colder air will move in on Wednesday. We could see the coldest air so far this season, with temperatures that will struggle to get out of the 30s! BRRR!

Tonight: Clearing skies and plummeting temperatures. Lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Watch out for slick spots on the road. Winds: W 10-15 mph.

Sunday: Sunny and cold. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Breezy. Winds: W 10-15, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Meteorologist April Loveland

