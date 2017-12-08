Williamsburg Police investigating robbery of McDonald’s employee

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Williamsburg Police are looking for two people who robbed a McDonald’s employee on the night of December 7.

Police say they responded to the McDonald’s in the 300 block of Second Street at 5:50 p.m. and met with the victim of the robbery.

The victim, a McDonald’s employee, told officers he was out by the dumpster when two black men drove up in a black sedan.

The men robbed the victim at gunpoint, taking his wallet before driving off.

The victim was not injured, but was not able to provide a description of the suspects.

If anyone has any information that may help police, they’re asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or Williamsburg Police at 757-220-2331.