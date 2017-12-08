Ways to keep your packages safe this holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - 'Tis the season to be ripped off. Thieves are stealing packages off front steps all over Hampton Roads.

It happened to Ashley Murray twice. The first time, her security camera caught a thief stealing a package off her front step in September. Since then, she has been getting her packages delivered to an Amazon locker. However, one of her kids birthday presents wouldn't fit, so she reluctantly had it delivered to her home.

Then, it was caught on camera: a man walking away from Murray's door with a large Amazon package that's not his.

"You've got to be kidding. Last time I was more sad and really upset about the situation but this time I'm like angry. This is more than once, this is happening," said Murray.

Thankfully, two good Samaritans got her package back and returned it to her.

But not everyone this holiday season will be so lucky.

Norfolk Police released video of a thief swiping a package Dec. 6. In Virginia Beach, police are asking for the public's help in identifying a package thief who stole an Amazon package from a home on Admissions Court Nov. 30.

To safely receive packages, Norfolk Police recommends asking delivery drivers to hide packages out of plain sight when you order them.

If you package isn't bulky, try to get it delivered a locker where you can pick it up when it's convenient for you.

You can also try to get it delivered to your work place or have a neighbor or friend you trust receive the package instead.

"I didn't think it would happen and honestly I haven't had this many issues. It's just been the past year. We've been having these issues," said Murray, who feels targeted.

If mail or a package does get stolen, police said to always report it so they are better able to work on catching thieves who are often targeting multiple homes, not just yours.

