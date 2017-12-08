Wave City Care host 17th Annual Christmas Extravaganza

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – More than 500 people are expected to attend the Wave City Care’s Christmas Extravaganza in Virginia Beach.

The 17th annual event will be on Saturday, December 9, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at Lynnhaven Middle School.

This partnership between Wave City Care and Lynnhaven Middle School will allow families and kids selected, to receive gifts that they might not be able to with out donations. More than 1,000 toys will be available to kids that are participating.

Event officials say that families have been selected from Virginia Beach Schools (Cooke ES, Lynnhaven ES, Kings Grant ES, Linkhorn ES, & Windsor Oaks ES), and the Atlantis and Friendship Village Apartments in Virginia Beach.

Officials also say, “volunteers will escort assist parents through a shopping experience they are sure to love. The entire LMS cafeteria will be filled with rows and rows of toys and clothing for children of all ages and sizes where parents can choose and wrap the gifts they specially selected for their children. Moms are even being treated to a pamper session and some fun games with prizes while they wait their turn to shop.”

This is the sixth year that Wave City Care and Lynnhaven Middle School have partnered together to provide children in the community holiday comforts.

Sailors from the NAVSUP Fleet Center will also be volunteering for the day.

For more information about this event, contact Sue Fitzgerald at Wave City Care at 965-8494 or email sue@wavecitycare.com.