NORFOLK, Va. – Police are looking for a woman who stole packages from the front porch of a Norfolk home.

Police say the women stole the packages from outside a home in the 1300 block of Kingston Ave. around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The woman was caught stealing the package on a doorbell security camera, and is seen leaving the house in a white van.

If you have any information about this crime, please call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.