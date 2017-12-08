Portsmouth man killed in Wisconsin officer-involved shooting

MARINETTE CO., Wi. – A Portsmouth man was killed Thursday by a Wisconsin police officer, the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

The family of 35-year-old Jesse Cole Shuping was notified after Shuping was identified Friday.

Shuping had been in Marinette, Wisconsin, for about six weeks. A convicted felon in Virginia and North Carolina, he was on probation and parole and wanted on a grand larceny charge by Virginia authorities.

The shooting took place at a Budget Inn, where Shuping reportedly tried to collect a debt he believed was owed to him.

The names of the officers involved in the shooting are being withheld until they give formal interviews with the Wisconsin Department of Justice next week.