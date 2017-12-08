Police look for package thief in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is looking for a suspect that was caught on camera stealing packages off a front porch in the city.

The victim told police that several Amazon packages had been delivered to her residence on Admission Court, and that the suspect had walked up and stolen one of the multiple packages off her porch.

The victims security camera footage shows what appears to be a woman picking up a package from the porch.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).