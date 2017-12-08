Injuries still haunting Redskins as playoff hopes slip away

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Redskins Head Coach Jay Gruden has ruled out tight end Jordan Reed, wide receiver Maurice Harris, and safety Montae Nicholson for Sunday’s tilt against the LA Chargers. Six other players are listed as questionable before the team makes the trip to the west coast.

Out for #WASvsLAC: TE Jordan Reed (hamstring)

S Montae Nicholson (concussion)

WR Maurice Harris (concussion) — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) December 8, 2017

Offensive tackle Trent Williams, linebacker Zack Brown, and offensive tackle Morgan Moses are three of the players that are listed as questionable. Williams first time to participate in practice was Friday and it was on a limited role. Both Brown and Moses had two limited practices this week in preparation for the game against the Chargers.

“We don’t have any plans to shut anybody down unless it is a season-ending injury, and that’s something the trainers will get back with us about,” head coach Jay Gruden said this week. “Morgan [Moses] is fighting to get back in the lineup, I know that. I know Trent [Williams] is going to try like heck to get back in the lineup. Terrell McClain is trying. They’re all trying to get back in the lineup.”

The Chargers are in a three way tie for first place in the AFC West and a win will better their chances to move into the top spot. The Bolts are ranked fourth in the NFL for sacks which could put a strain on Gruden’s decision on Williams and Moses.

Sunday’s Redskins/Chargers game will be broadcast live and exclusively on WTKR. As Hampton Roads’ home of the Redskins, News 3 will be in L.A. for Sunday’s game. Stay tuned both on-air and online for live pregame and postgame coverage from southern California.