How a local group is fighting child abuse and neglect in the region on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Since 1983, Champions For Children: Prevent Child Abuse Hampton Roads ( www.championsforchildrenhr.org) has been on a mission to eliminate child abuse and neglect with programs such as Stewards of Children (a child sexual abuse prevention training) and No Hit Zone (a program to create normative change regarding the behavior of hitting children).

