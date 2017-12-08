High School Football State Championships postponed due to weather

HAMPTON, Va. – The Virginia High School League (VHSL) announced Friday morning that Saturday’s six football state championship games have been postponed until Sunday due to an expected 4-6 inches of snow in various parts of the state.
The Group 6A title game between Oscar Smith and Westfield will be rescheduled to Sunday, the next day. The game is set to kick off at 4:30 pm at Hampton University.
All of the games are as follows:
Class 1 Final at Salem – Riverheads (11-2) vs. Chilhowie (11-3) – Noon
Class 2 Final at Salem – Appomattox County (13-1) vs. R.E. Lee-Staunton – 4:30 pm
Class 3 Final at William & Mary – Heritage-Lynchburg (13-1) vs. Hopewell (10-4) – Noon
Class 4 Final at William & Mary – Louisa County (14-0) vs. Salem-Salem (12-2) – 5:30 pm
Class 5 Final at Hampton University – Highland Springs (13-1) vs. Tuscarora (12-2) – Noon
Class 6 Final at Hampton University – Westfield (14-0) vs. Oscar Smith (12-2) – 4:30 pm