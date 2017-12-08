× First Warning Forecast: Tracking periods of rain and the chance for a few flakes

Happy Friday! We are in for a cold and wet day!

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a cold and soggy end to the work week. We still have a front stalled to our south. We will see several disturbances ride along that front bringing us rain throughout the day today. Carolina will see rain first this morning. It looks like temperatures should stay in the 40s today, so most of the precipitation should be in the form of rain. We could however, see a little snow or sleet mix in with the rain, especially in inland locations. Little to no accumulation is expected. All in all, it’s going to be a messy and raw day. You’re going to need to grab the coat and umbrella before you head out the door. Highs today in the low and mid 40s.

Things start to become better organized tonight and Saturday. We’ll see more cold rain and could see a little bit of a wintry mix. There will be a lot of warm air in place in our viewing area, so most of the precipitation should fall as rain. But I’m still keeping the chance in the forecast. We could see a dusting in our northwestern communities and the Maryland portion of the Eastern Shore. We will be keeping a close eye on any changes. Highs Saturday in the low and mid 40s. We’ll finally start to dry out late in the day Saturday as high pressure builds in.

Plenty of sunshine on Sunday, but it will be blustery. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s, but once the wind is factored in, it’ll feel like the teens in many areas! Some of the coldest air so far this season is in the forecast for next week. We’ll see lows in the 20s on Monday and Tuesday and may struggle to get out of the 30s on Wednesday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.